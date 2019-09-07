Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Stake by $7.11 Million as Shares Rose; Majedie Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Celgene (CELG) Holding by $1.57 Million

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 59.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 263,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 178,313 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, down from 441,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50 million shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May; 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America tech officer says; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 28% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Steven Chubak Sees Continued Upside Potential For Bank of America (Video)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 27.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 16,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 43,502 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, down from 60,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.15. About 2.74 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – OncoMed to Present Multiple Preclinical Abstracts Related to Immuno-Oncology Programs at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – News On Juno Therapeutics Inc. (JUNO) Now Under CELG; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 02/04/2018 – Tis the Season for the Reason to Visit Tuolumne County’s Yosemite for Nearly 30 Days of Christmas; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUE WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $14.8 BLN; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – ZYMEWORKS WILL RECEIVE AN EXPANSION FEE

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 20,416 shares to 29,341 shares, valued at $931,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Cap Corp by 1.23 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.19B for 10.19 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 236,245 shares to 273,379 shares, valued at $10.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 8,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.82 billion for 9.41 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

