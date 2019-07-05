Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Raised Holding; Torray Has Upped Its Prudential Financial (PRU) Stake

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.23M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 25.78M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – BofA Sees $800 Million Pretax Charge on Plan to Redeem TruPS; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Rev $23.1B; 16/04/2018 – BofA Posts Gains in Equity Trading, Return on Equity: TOPLive; 21/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 5.3% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT MIT SLOAN CONFERENCE IN NYC; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 59C

Torray Llc increased its stake in Prudential Financial (PRU) by 274.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 13,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,014 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 4,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Prudential Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $102.45. About 1.16M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Louisiana youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGIM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 30/04/2018 – Two Arizona youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q EPS $3.14; 20/03/2018 – Millennials are slowly finding their economic footing but uncertain of future progress, Prudential study finds; 30/04/2018 – Two Connecticut youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Mississippi youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Buys New 8% Position in Tidewater; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 4,190 shares to 4,160 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 6,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,715 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 946 shares to 37,830 shares, valued at $16.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,367 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

