Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Raised Its Stake; Lendingtree New (TREE) Market Value Declined While Punch & Associates Investment Management Trimmed Stake

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 14.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 2,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 14,056 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90 million, down from 16,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $323.84. About 2,339 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 EBIT $145M-EBIT $150M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.5% of LendingTree; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – LendingTree Group Meeting Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 21; 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 27/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MLN, INCLUDING $57.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – GCI Liberty, Inc. Reports 26.3% Stake In LendingTree

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 31.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 927.25M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.89 billion, up from 896.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 1.29 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/04/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of April 6 (Table); 21/05/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 6.7% in 2018, BofA Leads; 08/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ENDORSED EXECUTIVE PAY IN VOTE AT ANNUAL MEETING; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Pretax Earnings $8.4B, up 15%; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 44% in 2018, BofA Leads; 10/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Rev $23.1B

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $208.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 284,102 shares to 5.43M shares, valued at $2.14 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 51,494 shares to 153,295 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iec Electrs Corp New (NYSEMKT:IEC) by 64,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Dhi Group Inc.