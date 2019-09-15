Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Has Lifted Its Stake by $901.35 Million as Market Value Rose; Gamco Investors Et Al Position in Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Has Cut as Stock Rose

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 81,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 2.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.29 million, down from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $26.86. About 706,434 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 31.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 927.25M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.89 billion, up from 896.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 79.66 million shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS CORPORATE EXECUTIVES ‘OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE ECONOMY,’ BODES WELL FOR LOAN GROWTH; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Declines 24% This Year, BofA Leads; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Class A-M Rtg From BofA Comm Mtg Trust 2006-3; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Bank of America, Nift, Flooding; 15/05/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY

Analysts await Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 42.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TDS’s profit will be $26.34M for 29.20 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold TDS shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 89.84 million shares or 1.89% more from 88.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Gp has 0% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 796 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.1% or 8.21M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 9,376 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 0.01% or 5,276 shares. Hsbc Holding Plc invested in 0.01% or 113,695 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Communications Ltd Liability Corp reported 815,371 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Us Retail Bank De reported 0% stake. Dupont Mgmt Corp has 0% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 6,416 shares. Paloma Management Company holds 0.01% or 17,391 shares. 41,594 were accumulated by Ameritas Prtnrs. Congress Asset Mngmt Co Ma reported 0.02% stake. California-based Covington Capital has invested 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Walleye Trading Ltd Com invested in 0% or 968 shares. Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $124,400 activity.

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Is TDS (TDS) Down 7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sell Towers: Morgan Stanley Says US Cellular Should Unload Real Estate, Upgrades Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “TDS and US Cellular to release first quarter operating results on May 2, 2019 and host conference call on May 3, 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TDS and US Cellular announce financial leadership appointments – PRNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Telephone And Data Systems, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust Kbw Regl Bkg (KRE) by 83,425 shares to 128,425 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc Shs by 18,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Bassett Furniture Inds (NASDAQ:BSET).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Bank Stocks Hit With Pre-Fed Bear Notes – Schaeffers Research” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 5-Star Companies to Consider as Dow Eclipses 27,000 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Wms Prns Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.24% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Burns J W And New York accumulated 80,457 shares. Mitchell Cap Com invested in 0.48% or 49,570 shares. Cleararc Inc has 132,764 shares. Burke Herbert State Bank Trust Company owns 1.24% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 48,482 shares. United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% stake. Gfs Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 810,452 shares or 6.69% of all its holdings. Martin Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 379,485 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Daiwa Secs Grp has 0.18% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cardinal Cap Mngmt accumulated 436,365 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Affinity Inv Advsrs Lc holds 336,332 shares or 2.8% of its portfolio. Oakwood Cap Management Ltd Liability Company Ca accumulated 163,005 shares. Beaumont Prns Llc reported 30,823 shares.