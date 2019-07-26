Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder American Assets Investment Management Has Lowered Position; Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Shareholder Clover Partners LP Decreased Holding by $360,000

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 217,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, down from 237,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 43.20M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 11/04/2018 – Atlanta CBS: Bank of America to stop lending to makers of assault-style weapons; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CUSTOMERS CAN NOW ADD MULTIPLE CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS TO THEIR PAYPAL ACCOUNT DIRECTLY FROM BANK’S MOBILE BANKING APP; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SPOKESMAN: 94.7% OF SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO APPROVE EXEC PAY; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America in $42 million settlement over ‘masking’ electronic trading activities with customers; 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML –; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: BOFA PLANS TO `PUSH OUT TO’ 30% DIVIDEND PAYOUT LIMIT; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America pays record $42 mln penalty over fraudulent ‘masking’; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merchant Services and Bypass Present PYMNTS.com Quarterly Restaurant Readiness lndex™

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp analyzed 15,000 shares as the company's stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 110,400 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.62. About 110,257 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 9.77% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 52,575 shares. Excalibur Mngmt Corp invested 0.8% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Llc invested 1.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Baltimore holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,542 shares. Edgemoor Advsr holds 165,522 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Causeway Cap Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 4.08 million shares. Oz Ltd Partnership invested in 1.96% or 11.79 million shares. Shapiro Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 4.81 million shares. Financial Bank Of Stockton holds 0.22% or 15,469 shares in its portfolio. Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3,060 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.57% or 22.46M shares. Moreover, Private Wealth Advsr has 0.55% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Montag A & Assocs stated it has 174,793 shares. 76,710 were accumulated by Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca. Community Tru & Invest holds 952,074 shares or 3.24% of its portfolio.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 10,000 shares to 116,290 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $2.22 million activity. Lloyd John K also bought $125,350 worth of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) on Wednesday, March 6.