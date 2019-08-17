Bank Amer (BAC) Share Value Rose While Gibraltar Capital Management Decreased by $1.71 Million Its Position; As Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) Share Price Rose, Fj Capital Management Raised Stake

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 63,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 150,921 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, down from 214,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48M shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/03/2018 – ‘Good Side’ of U.S. Eco Data Is Strong, Says BofA’s Meyer (Video); 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q FICC TRADING REV. EX-DVA $2.5B, EST. $2.96B; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH REPORTS MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK IN 2017 OF 57.9 PCT; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 26/03/2018 – U.S. banks provide rescue financing for gunmaker Remington; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO:`ERICA’ ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PROGRAM INSTALLED 1Q18; 21/03/2018 – BOFA ENDS INTERNAL PROBE OF $292M LOSS ON STEINHOFF MARGIN LOAN

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (UVSP) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 153,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.27% . The hedge fund held 378,727 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26 million, up from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Univest Financial Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $759.91M market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 74,261 shares traded. Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) has risen 0.04% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UVSP News: 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 22/04/2018 – DJ Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVSP); 25/04/2018 – Univest Corp Pennsylvania 1Q EPS 44c; 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Univest; 22/03/2018 Univest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Univest Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Univest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $62,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold UVSP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 18.56 million shares or 2.95% more from 18.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 0% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 370,021 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). 53,750 were accumulated by Logan Cap Mngmt. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Endeavour Advisors Incorporated invested 4.52% of its portfolio in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 70,500 shares. 2.62M are owned by Blackrock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 59,150 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Company Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP). D E Shaw Co Inc holds 99,983 shares. First Manhattan Company, a New York-based fund reported 53,742 shares. 39,417 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.01% invested in Univest Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UVSP) for 24,160 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 30,754 shares.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 44,129 shares to 379,871 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB) by 25,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,405 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Of Tex Bancshares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Limited Co reported 0.04% stake. Central State Bank & Tru invested in 0.53% or 85,746 shares. The Illinois-based Duff And Phelps Invest has invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Howland Limited Com reported 13,190 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Baldwin Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kames Cap Public Ltd Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Theleme Llp owns 18.11 million shares. Crestwood Grp Limited holds 964,338 shares. E&G Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 70,738 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 525,146 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 1.23% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 332,006 shares. 11,440 are owned by Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id. Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Yorktown & has 66,000 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.79 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.