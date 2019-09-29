Bank Amer (BAC) Share Value Rose While Berkshire Hathaway Increased Position by $901.35 Million; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Westwood Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $492,100

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 31.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 927.25M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.89 billion, up from 896.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Alkermes’ Corporate Presentation to be Webcast at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – MiMedx Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: DTI HOLDCO, LENDER CALL ON MARCH 12 VIA BAML; 04/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo Sees Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-BAML names Bernie Mensah as head of EMEA business – FT; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS PROPOSAL FOR INDEPENDENT CHAIR GETS 30.7% SUPPORT

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 0.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 492,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.98 million, down from 496,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, which manages about $208.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 284,102 shares to 5.43 million shares, valued at $2.14 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing.