Bank Amer (BAC) Share Value Declined While Utah Retirement Systems Has Lowered Position by $717,525; As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stock Value Declined, Creative Planning Lifted Position

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 26,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.99M, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – BofA Pays U.K. Female Staff 28.7% Less Than Male Employees; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Bank Of America Will Finance Assault Weapons Maker In Bankruptcy — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America: Tax Act Resulted in Ongoing Reduction to Effective Tax Rate of About 9 Percentage Points; 27/03/2018 – BOFA PAYS U.K. FEMALE STAFF 28.7% LESS ON THAN MALES ON AVG; 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 11/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Unveils Digital Mortgage Experience; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Creative Planning increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 11,525 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 319,852 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.41M, up from 308,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 6.37M shares traded or 21.64% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 3,004 shares to 20,404 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 19,413 shares to 100,114 shares, valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 307,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.64M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).