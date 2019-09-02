Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Rose While American Assets Investment Management Has Decreased Stake; S Muoio & Company Lowered Its Autozone (AZO) Position by $307,200 as Stock Rose

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 217,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, down from 237,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America shareholder return tops double-digits; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Pretax Earnings $8.4B, up 15%; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB SEEN HOLDING POLICY RATES UNTIL 2019, BOD SEEN NOT RAISING RATES UNTIL AT LEAST 2020 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 25/04/2018 – M037: Merrill Lynch Intnl: Annual Financial Report; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/03/2018 – Senior RMBS Trader Choran Is Said to Retire From Bank of America; 16/05/2018 – Bank of America at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $12.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1101.69. About 298,345 shares traded or 22.30% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 10,000 shares to 116,290 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.18 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $531.32M for 12.67 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83 million and $109.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 558,000 shares to 620,850 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 23,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG).

