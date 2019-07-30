Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Declined While Roundview Capital Lowered Position by $1.60 Million; As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Trimmed Stake

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 24.65M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS ALL DIRECTORS ELECTED IN ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH REPORTS MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK IN 2017 OF 57.9 PCT; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $85 FROM $100; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 10/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,152 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 101,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 10.62 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 08/05/2018 – VENUENEXT GETS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL: INITIATIVE TO IDENTIFY INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45 billion for 11.15 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 40,715 shares to 115,124 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 28,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bronson Point Management Lc owns 200,000 shares. Crystal Rock Mgmt invested in 202,400 shares. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bessemer reported 11.08M shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc reported 0.65% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 1.01% or 41,861 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants stated it has 0.72% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bnp Paribas Asset invested in 1.62M shares or 0.37% of the stock. Lifeplan Financial Group holds 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 125 shares. Moreover, Brandywine has 0.32% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,326 shares. Anderson Hoagland And holds 3.92% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 219,816 shares. Dakota Wealth owns 28,125 shares. 142,414 were reported by S&Co. Central Bancshares & reported 0.53% stake.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 11.00 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

