Bank Amer (BAC) Share Price Declined While Coldstream Capital Management Has Lifted by $305,208 Its Stake; Adobe Sys. Com. (ADBE) Position Maintained by Hartwell J M Limited Partnership

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 11,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 167,029 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 155,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 30.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANK HEAD: LOAN GROWTH CAN EXCEED GDP OVER TIME; 27/03/2018 – IPO Sniffer: Meituan-Dianping taps BAML, GS and MS for HK IPO; 16/04/2018 – BofA Posts Gains in Equity Trading, Return on Equity: TOPLive; 10/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 30/04/2018 – BofA’s Gun Dilemma Is Just the Start as Activist Pressure Mounts; 26/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decline 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 18/04/2018 – Oil to Hit $80 a Barrel in Second Quarter, Says BofA’s Blanch (Video); 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (ADBE) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,965 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 6,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $302.92. About 1.91M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce

