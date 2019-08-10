Bank Amer (BAC) Position Maintained by Mechanics Bank Trust Department; Serengeti Asset Management LP Boosted Its Position in Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) by $400,000

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.68% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $677.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7. About 5.31 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS’ CFR TO Caa1; PDR TO CAA1-P; 02/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.05; 04/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS FILES UP TO $88M SHRS OFFERING; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.6 MLN VS $65.8 MLN; 19/03/2018 – NOG SEES 1Q AVG DAILY PRODUCTION INCREASING BY 5%-6% VS 4Q ’17; 04/04/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ICPT, NOG, RPAI; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas Enters Amended Governance Agreement With Shareholder TRT Holdings; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Northern Oil And Gas’ Cfr To Caa1; Pdr To Caa1-PD/LD

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $577.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 38,000 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mr Cooper Group Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75M shares, and cut its stake in Five Point Holdings Llc.