Bank Amer (BAC) Position Maintained by Legacy Private Trust; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Sfe Investment Counsel Decreased Position by $656,528

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 44.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 8,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,230 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 20,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 7.03M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – STARBUCKS CFO SCOTT MAW SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks said it has achieved pay equity for its U.S. workers; 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Starbucks announces it will close all stores for racial-bias education on May 29; 02/05/2018 – The two men at the center of Philadelphia’s Starbucks scandal are paying it forward; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is closing for an afternoon in May and it could cost them millions; 05/03/2018 ALBERTSONS COMPANIES – JIM DONALD IS FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF STARBUCKS; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 35,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,412 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 86,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 25.78M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – AIR CANADA CFO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 this year and $75 per barrel next year; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: New York City Small Business Optimism Reaches Two-Year High, More Entrepreneurs Look to Hire in 2018 Tue, 01; 16/05/2018 – Cloudera Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – American Air Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS BOND TRADING STUNG BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY; 22/03/2018 – BOFA SAYS BUY UKRAINE 2021 BOND TO BET ON IMF TRANCHE, BUYBACK; 25/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch International & Co. C.V. Files Annual Financial Report; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – U.S.-Sino trade war boost fund flows to “Treasury Island” – BAML

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17 million for 30.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Starbucks Is Going Higher – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks: Weighing The Dividend Against The High Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Starbucks Stock a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Research Reports for JPMorgan, Starbucks & Morgan Stanley – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buying panic in bonds sinks banks – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America declares $0.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank Of America’s Dividend Hikes Are Safe But Too Slow – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Thestreet.com and their article: “Bank of America Stock Could Be a Buy – TheStreet.com” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America: Capital Returns May Lead To A 14% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

