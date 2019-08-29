Bank Amer (BAC) Position Held by Spears Abacus Advisors Llc; Newmont Mining (NEM) Holder Hartford Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $877,485

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 30.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 25,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 57,705 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 82,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 5.26M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 44,831 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 32,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 41.04M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 12/03/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 26/03/2018 – Bank of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards Mon, 26 Mar 2018 13:02:00 +0000; 08/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 240 FROM EUR 195; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Here is the City: Bloomberg – BofA said to have no big China securities plans; 27/04/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO BREAK UP CEO, CHAIR FAILS; 08/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES IN THE UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES; 01/05/2018 – Infusion of Newest Blockchain Technology into Growing Number of Industries Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 25/04/2018 – BofA’s Big Plans for China Don’t Include a Securities Venture

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 50,945 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 0.06% or 10,269 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 180,203 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania Tru Com holds 0.01% or 8,075 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Stonebridge Cap Inc, California-based fund reported 8,019 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com stated it has 924,000 shares. 43,660 were reported by Sg Americas Securities Llc. Apriem Advisors invested in 1.8% or 246,969 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust holds 0.09% or 21,847 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd owns 157,773 shares. M&R Cap Management Inc reported 53,127 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 133,357 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 5.44M shares. Renaissance Group Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 41,305 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raymond James downgrades BofA, Texas Capital; raises Hilltop – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wolf Popper LLP Files Class Action Complaint Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc. Challenging Merrill’s Low-Interest Sweep Account Practices – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 12,000 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co stated it has 17,866 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 19,630 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1,090 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 13,247 shares. Captrust Advsr reported 0% stake. Federated Pa reported 0.02% stake. Inverness Counsel Limited Co New York reported 7,303 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Com reported 76,066 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 216,351 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust holds 531,397 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Riverhead Lc stated it has 20,570 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gabelli And Com Investment Advisers Inc holds 0.04% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 84,683 shares to 717,314 shares, valued at $38.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan by 4,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Realty Trust Reit (NYSE:VNO).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How To Buy Gold At A Discount – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal | INN – Investing News Network” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16 million for 24.39 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.