Bank Amer (BAC) Position Held by Spears Abacus Advisors Llc; First Republic Bank (FRC) Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Has Cut Position by $477,000 as Shares Declined

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 4,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 208,511 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.95 million, down from 213,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $100.5. About 515,259 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 36.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,831 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 32,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 34.88 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 14/05/2018 – Oil Recovery Leaves Bank of America Betting on Energy State Debt; 25/04/2018 – BOFA: STOCKHOLDER INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR PROPOSAL DID NOT PASS; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Falls 45% in 2018, BofA Leads; 15/05/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch predicts several gaming-related companies will benefit from legalized sports betting; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS ALL DIRECTORS ELECTED IN ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America: Overall Credit Quality Remains Strong Across Consumer, Commercial Portfolios; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 38,155 shares to 101,929 shares, valued at $18.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intermediate Term Bond Index Fund (BIV) by 12,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on July, 12. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, up 5.83% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.2 per share. FRC’s profit will be $212.45M for 19.78 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.79% EPS growth.

