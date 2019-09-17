Bank Amer (BAC) Position Held by National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives; Suncoast Equity Management Has Raised Mastercard Cl A (MA) Position

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Mastercard Cl A (MA) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 3,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 108,363 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.67M, up from 104,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Mastercard Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $275.28. About 1.93M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 132,125 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, up from 117,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.02. About 32.24 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/03/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. to File Year-end Earnings, Schedule Investor Webcast to Discuss 2017 Results; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Miami Entrepreneurs’ Confidence in Local Economy Reaches Highest Level Since 2016 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Open 600 More Merrill Edge Investment Centers; 20/03/2018 – BofA Is Said to Seek Some Margin Loan Sales After Steinhoff Loss; 14/05/2018 – Arch Coal CEO to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference on May 17; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – BofA’s European Banking President Wilmot-Sitwell Departs Firm; 30/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Upsizes Huron Revolver to $150MM; 29/03/2018 – JAPAN’S ANTITRUST WATCHDOG FTC: WARNS DEUTSCHE BANK, BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED 2012 BOND-PRICE FIXING; 11/05/2018 – BofA’s Hard Line on Assault Rifles Can’t Please Anti-Gun Groups

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 162,175 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Sei Invs Co holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7.74 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 95,082 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Com reported 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Clal Ins Holdg Limited accumulated 1.31% or 1.97M shares. Logan Cap Mngmt has 8,725 shares. 52,350 are held by Thomas White Ltd. The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Verus Fincl Prtnrs accumulated 9,718 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 1.36 million shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Community Trust Invest Com reported 3.4% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares accumulated 0.1% or 23,909 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa reported 520,988 shares. Linscomb And Williams invested in 0.1% or 42,430 shares. Davis reported 27,590 shares.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1.04M shares to 6.45M shares, valued at $1.89B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1.06 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Suncoast Equity Management, which manages about $229.33M and $488.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 61,052 shares to 195,049 shares, valued at $22.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crystal Rock Cap reported 8.59% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 1.17% or 139,310 shares in its portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 96,000 shares. Investors reported 0.18% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Greenleaf Tru holds 21,347 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Waratah Cap Advsr Ltd reported 0.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Zwj Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moors Cabot reported 5,704 shares stake. Beese Fulmer Management reported 3.91% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Grimes And Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,123 shares. Permit Capital Llc reported 5,750 shares. L & S Advsr holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 26,972 shares. Girard holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 13,668 shares. Schwartz Counsel accumulated 155,650 shares. Forte Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv holds 47,846 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.