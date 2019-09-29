Bank Amer (BAC) Position Has Boosted by Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Wellington Shields Capital Management Decreased Holding

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 95,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 570,314 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.54 million, up from 474,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Regenxbio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Expense Fell 1% to $13.9B; 16/03/2018 – BAML’s Brexit planning hits snag as European head resigns; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL LOANS HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK ENDS REMARKS; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America said in a statement Thursday that its policy, first stated in April, on refusing to finance manufacturers of military-style weapons for civilians “is unchanged.”; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.96 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH; 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – Qorvo Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 11,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 56,061 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, down from 67,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.07 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $603.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,029 shares to 5,148 shares, valued at $9.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bailard has invested 1.28% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 174,012 shares. Westchester Cap holds 4.94% or 230,681 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Partnership reported 1.52 million shares. Annex Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 0.33% or 42,945 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 27,978 shares. Griffin Asset Inc holds 0.02% or 2,439 shares. The Minnesota-based Tealwood Asset Incorporated has invested 1.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 5.54% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Prudential Financial holds 1% or 11.68M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Principal Inc has 0.38% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Axa holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.14 million shares. The Georgia-based Cap Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Serv Inc has invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated invested in 4,151 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ci Investments Incorporated holds 0.77% or 4.79M shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 0.28% or 221,644 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 15.46 million shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap owns 0.99% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2.67 million shares. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Liability owns 1.19 million shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv invested 1.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hennessy Advisors reported 0.11% stake. Frontier Inv reported 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Paradigm Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 149,250 shares. 320,400 are owned by Greylin Investment Mangement. Kames Capital Public Limited Company reported 124,262 shares. Motco has invested 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Davis reported 27,590 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Madrona Fin Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 7,245 shares. Df Dent And has 8,322 shares.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 16,830 shares to 3.70M shares, valued at $95.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 20,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,467 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

