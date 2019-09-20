Bank Amer (BAC) Position Boosted by Steadfast Capital Management Lp; Cme Group (CME) Market Value Rose While Cls Investments Has Cut Holding by $328,248

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 28.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 1,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 4,262 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $827,000, down from 5,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $211.15. About 1.47M shares traded or 13.20% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG BACK MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH STRENGTH FROM SHORT-COVERING, TECHNICAL BUYING -TRADE; 14/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle ends higher but off morning tops; 02/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: FALL MORE THAN 2 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA PORK TARIFF NEWS -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – IN ADDITION TO EXPECTED COST SYNERGIES, THERE ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPELLING REVENUE GROWTH; 16/03/2018 – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON DUE DILIGENCE; 03/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Agrees Offer for NEX Group Plc; 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000-CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 24/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 23; 06/05/2018 – Judge cancels planned CME hearing

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 43.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 3.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 11.66 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $338.22 million, up from 8.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 139.96 million shares traded or 157.66% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 09/04/2018 – ONEX ONEX.TO MANDATES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N , CREDIT SUISSE CSGN.S AND BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N AS GLOBAL COORDINATORS OF SIG COMBIBLOC IPO; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.58 PCT IN JANUARY; 26/03/2018 – U.S. IPOs Decline 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 11/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rising Yields Are Helping Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bank of America branch to make way for retail development at RTP – Triangle Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Postmates Raises $225M, Nears Initial Public Offering – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $7.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.79 million shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $53.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 91,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,312 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Canadian Metals Receives Shareholder Approval for Share Consolidation – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 09/17/2019: USB,CME,RBNC – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CME to add options trading for Bitcoin and expand Bitcoin futures – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Canadian Metals Announces 10:1 Share Consolidation – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

