Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose While Second Curve Capital Has Cut Position; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Trimmed Allstate (ALL) Stake by $9.30 Million; Shares Rose

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 92,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160.22 million, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $107.92. About 1.17 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 72.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 56,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $638,000, down from 78,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36 million shares traded or 198.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Iqvia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Ex-CEO Turns to Uber as His Next Fix-It Project; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.67 million for 11.99 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 51,978 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $180.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 9,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $145.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 330,000 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $14.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 20,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 591,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.29 billion for 10.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

