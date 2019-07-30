Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Declined While Manatuck Hill Partners Has Raised by $389,853 Its Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Bb&T Securities Decreased Position as Valuation Declined

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 14,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 135,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 121,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 14.45 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – Bank of America exec sees mixed signals on business loan demand; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH’S ANDY SIEG WILL KEEP CHANGES MADE AHEAD OF FIDUCIARY RULE -MEMO; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 11/05/2018 – Quorum Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 10/04/2018 – EX-BOFA BRAZIL EMPLOYEES ARE SAID TO BUILD NEW EQUITY FUND

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 1,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,325 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34M, down from 54,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $341.62. About 2.30 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION INCLUDES CLASS AA AND CLASS A CERTIFICATES WITH UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL CONSISTING OF TWO NEW BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Boeing wants to continue its push to not just build aircraft but to fix them, too; 05/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barron’s; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Duberstein to Serve Additional Year From 2018 to 2019 to Aid in Transition; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Inv Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 346,108 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Second Curve Ltd Liability holds 78,786 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 22.71 million shares. King Luther Capital Management stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tortoise Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Logan Cap reported 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Management has invested 1.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.6% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 1.45M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 13.00 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.25% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Badgley Phelps Bell holds 412,784 shares. 161,715 are owned by Sol Commerce. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Co has invested 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Waters Parkerson & Co Lc owns 1.02 million shares.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shotspotter Inc by 55,100 shares to 252,223 shares, valued at $9.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,820 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by Smith Gregory D. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Holdings reported 0.85% stake. Condor reported 0.45% stake. Ca holds 0.31% or 6,732 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Natixis Limited Partnership has 0.18% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 54,354 shares. Lau Associate Ltd Company invested in 0.67% or 3,408 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Old National Bancshares In owns 12,935 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Lc accumulated 17,856 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 204 shares. Lifeplan Gp accumulated 1,142 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Lincoln Cap Ltd Company owns 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 658 shares. Butensky Cohen Fin Security holds 1.64% or 5,929 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Com reported 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc Ma invested 3.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Jacobs & Ca reported 43,590 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8,502 shares to 27,949 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 40,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.44 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.