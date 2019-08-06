Bank Amer (BAC) Market Valuation Rose While Stillwater Capital Advisors Raised by $4.70 Million Its Stake; Hemenway Trust Company Has Lowered Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding by $818,850

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.43. About 57.96M shares traded or 19.21% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 22/05/2018 – Dropbox Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – SEC WHISTLEBLOWER AWARDS LINKED TO 2016 BOFA-MERRILL LYNCH CASE; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.21%; 05/05/2018 – Gold can get to 5-year highs if it can clear one technical hurdle: BofA (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 27/04/2018 – NSD: (INTR) Notification on Corporate Action “Interest Payment” – BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION VAR 05/02/26 (bonds US06051GHB86); 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA APRIL CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.96% :3481126Z US; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FEB. CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.78% :3481126Z US

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 5,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 125,973 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, down from 131,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $163.3. About 1.68M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89M and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 7,409 shares to 20,678 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,387 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 2,155 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 1.23 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 9,570 shares. The California-based Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Shamrock Asset Management Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 33,623 shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 13,706 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chilton Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 95,873 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 410,971 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Cipher Capital Lp owns 61,230 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 178,669 are held by Rench Wealth Mngmt.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $6.88 million activity. Shares for $5.42 million were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. The insider Weinstein Donald sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. The insider Black Maria sold $236,629.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 18,893 shares to 116,522 shares, valued at $15.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 18,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp.

