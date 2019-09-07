Bank Amer (BAC) Market Valuation Rose While Advisory Alpha Has Lowered Its Stake; Paloma Partners Management Company Cut Holding in Home Depot (Put) (HD) by $4.78 Million

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 327 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 11,313 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336.11 million, down from 11,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50 million shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/04/2018 – BofA removes Facebook from its US1 top ideas list; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: TAX RATE LOWER IN 1Q18 BECAUSE OF INCENTIVE PROGRAMS; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SEPARATE CHAIRMAN AND CEO FAILS WITH 30.7 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Bank of America Energy Investment Banker Wheeler; 30/05/2018 – California Resources at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Put) (HD) by 52.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 25,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 22,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 47,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Home Depot Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: MAY SAME-STORE SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS SO FAR; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). M&R Incorporated has 0.37% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 53,127 shares. Oz Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 11.79M shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. 79,321 were reported by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. Eqis Mngmt Inc stated it has 125,363 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 68,886 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability owns 416,030 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt invested in 144,662 shares. First Heartland Consultants reported 19,307 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 12,472 are owned by Amer Asset Mngmt. Lincluden Limited invested in 0.53% or 199,088 shares. 24,059 are owned by Cubic Asset Mngmt. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 6.36 million shares. Gladius Capital Mgmt Lp owns 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 72,957 shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 251 shares to 3,454 shares, valued at $289.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 39,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity (FHLC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bank of America Tower under contract to be sold in $436M deal – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America’s Stock May Be Heading For A World Of Pain – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.19B for 10.19 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,257 were accumulated by Beaumont Fincl Prtn Lc. Park Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 87,592 shares. Blair William & Il owns 515,343 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Td Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kcm Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.54% stake. Cape Ann State Bank stated it has 1,295 shares. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.78% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Dubuque Bancorp Communication has 1.33% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 43,118 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Co stated it has 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 34,524 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Private Asset Incorporated reported 2.93% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Alpine Woods Ltd Liability Company reported 23,823 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Granite Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Sadoff Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.39% or 327,710 shares in its portfolio.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 187,447 shares to 217,867 shares, valued at $14.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (Put) (NYSE:DAL) by 44,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69 billion for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.