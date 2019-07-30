Bank Amer (BAC) Market Valuation Declined While Credit Capital Investments Decreased Stake; As Duke Rea (DRE) Stock Price Rose, Ubs Oconnor Has Lowered Its Position

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Duke Rea (DRE) by 31.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 49,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 108,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 billion, down from 158,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Duke Rea for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 701,156 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 15.92M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch keeps approach despite U.S. fiduciary rule changes -memo; 16/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – Media Alert: Flip™ FAQ for New Contactless Payment Device for Cryptocurrencies; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Iqvia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.66 million activity. Denien Mark A sold $1.37M worth of stock.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpm Intl (NYSE:RPM) by 50,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $34.82B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking by 500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,000 shares, and has risen its stake in American (NYSE:AMH).

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. DRE’s profit will be $125.82M for 23.97 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Duke Realty Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Should You Add Duke Realty (DRE) Stock to Your Portfolio Now? – Zacks.com” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Real Estate ETF Is Crushing Its Traditional Rivals – Benzinga” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Missouri-based Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0.04% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.20M shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 14,324 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 2.12M shares. Howe Rusling reported 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.01% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Moreover, Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Comerica Natl Bank accumulated 136,888 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 634,709 shares. Bennicas Inc holds 12,000 shares. Mirae Asset holds 0% or 14,394 shares. Aew Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 4.20 million shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd reported 0.03% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Asset owns 12,472 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Investment Research Inc stated it has 814,627 shares. 260,440 are owned by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. Gideon Advsr Inc invested in 0.42% or 42,414 shares. Madison Invest Hldgs reported 663,104 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Comm invested in 1.23% or 332,006 shares. Georgia-based Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd has invested 1.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 23.46 million shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. American Investment Advsrs Ltd has 3.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Credit Agricole S A reported 73,923 shares. Pillar Pacific Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fca Tx holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 17,988 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gp Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Miles Inc accumulated 23,776 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 441,038 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investors Should Just Keep Banking On Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double – The Motley Fool” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Corp.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock You Might Consider Buying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 500 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).