Bank Amer (BAC) Holding Upped by Hartford Financial Management Inc; Richard C Young & Company Position in International Business Machs (IBM) Lifted by $4.34 Million

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 255.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 30,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 42,805 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, up from 12,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 2.80M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 11,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 51,995 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 40,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 46.14M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT MIT SLOAN CONFERENCE IN NYC; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO: BLOCKCHAIN NOT AS EFFICIENT AS SOME CURRENT TECH; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY NONINTEREST EXPENSE DECLINED $196 MILLION, OR 1%, TO $13.9 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – Oil Recovery Leaves Bank of America Betting on Energy State Debt; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday »; 30/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA DISCLOSES PRETAX CHARGE IN FILING; 14/05/2018 – Invitae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – HARVARD: BOFA TO BACK COUNCIL’S WORK FOR INITIAL 3-YR PERIOD; 28/03/2018 – Media Alert: Flip™ FAQ for New Contactless Payment Device for Cryptocurrencies

