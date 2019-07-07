Bank Amer (BAC) Holding Upped by Ballentine Partners Llc; As Connectone Bancorp (CNOB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 38.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 33,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,494 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 87,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 33.09 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO REDEEM SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 16/05/2018 – Cloudera Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 01/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and two charts show dark clouds ahead, says BofA strategist via @CNBCFuturesNow; 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FEB. CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.78% :3481126Z US; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 09/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Outflows from Italy funds hit record high -BAML; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America affirms gun pledge, hints at Remington loan exit

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc (CNOB) by 34.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 96,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,184 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, up from 282,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Connectone Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $802.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.63. About 61,460 shares traded. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has declined 16.04% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CNOB News: 13/03/2018 – ConnectOne Banc at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ ConnectOne Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNOB); 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – ConnectOne Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $38.1M; 06/03/2018 ConnectOne Banc Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for Mar. 13-14

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore Co owns 9,735 shares. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 0.94% or 94,864 shares. Finemark Bank Tru holds 0.07% or 46,036 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 0.21% or 1.67 million shares. King Luther Management Corp stated it has 1.61% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Riggs Asset Managment holds 6.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 322,312 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 43,487 shares. Lbmc Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 25,619 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Lc Delaware, a Unknown-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 4.23 million shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Forbes J M & Llp reported 282,779 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 39,764 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Connable Office has 187,288 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brace for disappointing bank earnings, Atlantic Equities says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Uber, Bank of America and AT&T – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America: Expect A 30% Dividend Hike Following Its 2019 CCAR – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 6,648 shares to 50,041 shares, valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ) by 45,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,087 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 69,698 shares to 365,492 shares, valued at $23.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 408,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 802,347 shares, and cut its stake in Curtiss (NYSE:CW).