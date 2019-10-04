Bank Amer (BAC) Holding Maintained by Ntv Asset Management Llc; Cigna (CI) Stake Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 152.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 9,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.89% . The institutional investor held 16,052 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, up from 6,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $148.61. About 1.68 million shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – Cigna Expect Debt of About $41.1B After Closing; 08/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Cigna will buy Express Scripts; massive opioid litigation may not get settled, after all; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA SEES 2021 EARNINGS/SHARE $20-$21 ON ESRX DEAL; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Agrees to Buy Express Scripts as Health Shakeout Speeds Up; 08/03/2018 – National LTC Pharmacy Advocacy Group: Cigna/Express Scripts Deal Heightens Salience of Gottlieb Comments Regarding PBMs and “Ri; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS – CIGNA INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, ASSUMED EXPRESS SCRIPTS DEBT AND NEW DEBT ISSUANCE; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Cigna’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade After Its Announced Acquisition Of Express Scripts Holding Company; 09/03/2018 – Express Scripts: Cigna Entered Commitment for $26.7B Bridge Loan Facility for Deal Financing; 03/05/2018 – Cigna 1Q Rev $11.38B; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA COMMENTS ON INVESTOR RELATIONS CALL

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 165.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 64,212 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, up from 24,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 52.59M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – BOFA TO TAKE $800 MLN CHARGE IN 2Q ON REDEMPTION OF TRUPS; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Ex-CEO Turns to Uber as His Next Fix-It Project; 15/05/2018 – Now that the Supreme Court has ruled on sports betting, Bank of America has predicted several gaming-related companies that will benefit; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards – Monday, March 26, 2018 9:02 am EDT; 23/03/2018 – Markets not panicking yet over trade war threat – BAML; 12/04/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S APAC EQUITY SYNDICATE HEAD; 16/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch’s incentives for new accounts paying off; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: TAX RATE LOWER IN 1Q18 BECAUSE OF INCENTIVE PROGRAMS; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America said in a statement Thursday that its policy, first stated in April, on refusing to finance manufacturers of military-style weapons for civilians “is unchanged.”

Ntv Asset Management Llc, which manages about $348.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 6,968 shares to 4,334 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 12,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,646 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Crude Oil Falls Over 1% – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Bed Bath & Beyond, Chicoâ€™s, Clorox, Deere, Gap, Newell, RealReal, Teva, UnitedHealth, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Thereâ€™s No Management Turnaround That Will Boost Rite Aid Stock – Investorplace.com” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

