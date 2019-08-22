Bank Amer (BAC) Holding Maintained by Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Efg Asset Management Americas Has Trimmed Position by $1.68 Million

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 21,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.23 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 43.18 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 10/04/2018 – EX-BOFA BRAZIL EMPLOYEES ARE SAID TO BUILD NEW EQUITY FUND; 16/03/2018 – YNAP YNAP.Ml – BOARD TOOK INTO ACCOUNT FAIRNESS OPINIONS PROVIDED BY FINANCIAL ADVISERS MEDIOBANCA AND BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 15/05/2018 – AnaptysBio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – BOFA NAMES MAYUR JETHWA HEAD OF EUROPEAN FIXED-INCOME TRADING; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/05/2018 – Madison Dearborn Adds BofA Banker as Buyout Firms Push Financing; 04/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.72 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 16,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 41,898 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 58,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $108.81. About 7.96M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Composite PMI: Summary; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN GLOBAL APRIL COMPOSITE PMI AT 53.8 VS 53.3 LAST MONTH; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return Global Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com shares leap after report the company hired JP Morgan to explore a potential sale; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN STAKE IN NORWEGIAN DROPS TO 4.49% AFTER SHARE ISSUE; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies to Launch Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 11/05/2018 – ITV PLC ITV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 200P FROM 185P; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON SPEAKS ON BTV IN BEIJING; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Says U.S. Fiscal Boost Not Here Yet But It’s On Its Way

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5,761 shares to 35,127 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,172 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 11,491 shares to 19,814 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 47,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.