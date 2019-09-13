Bank Amer (BAC) Holding Held by Loews Corp; Connors Investor Services Raised United Technologies (UTX) Position

Loews Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 47,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 457,581 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.27M, up from 409,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 72.00M shares traded or 34.67% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/04/2018 – Bank of America Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 23/03/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – BANK OF AMERICA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SYNDICATE OF LENDERS PROVIDING FINANCING FOR RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY; 29/03/2018 – Japan regulator warns Deutsche, Bank of America over bond-price fixing; 16/04/2018 – TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at three major U.S. banks in March; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO BOOKS ARE COVERED AT €75.50 LEVEL: BOFA; 24/05/2018 – Bank of America Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S TOP EUROPEAN JUNK-BOND TRADER IS SAID TO EXIT; 07/03/2018 – Hispanic Small Business Owners Set Sights on Significant Growth in 2018 and Beyond; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 9,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 91,247 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.88M, up from 82,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 2.83M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 20,000 shares to 333,055 shares, valued at $12.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 20,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,727 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

