Bank Amer (BAC) Holding Held by Guardian Investment Management; Plantronics (PLT) Share Price Declined While Kennedy Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc (PLT) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 206,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 236,241 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.75M, down from 442,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 404,705 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Introduces Plantronics Partner Program; Creates New Opportunities for Partners to Increase Profits and Reach More C; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plantronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLT); 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM IN DEAL VALUED AT $2B; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Polycom Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn By Plantronics; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Aquition of Polycom Expected to Close by the End of the 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects $75M in Annual Run-Rate Cost Synergies Within 12 Months of Transaction Close

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14 million shares traded or 42.36% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH REPORTS MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK IN 2017 OF 57.9 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Banker & Trades: US Gun Lobby Takes Aim at `Gun-Hating’ Banks Citi, BofA; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Commo; 17/04/2018 – UBS Boosts Industrial Dealmaking Clout With Bank of America Hire; 13/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp AGM Statement; 22/05/2018 – SocGen Hires Second Ex-BofA Banker Within Weeks After Weak Start; 23/03/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – BANK OF AMERICA ASSIGNED RIGHT TO PARTICIPATE IN SYNDICATE OF LENDERS PROVIDING FINANCING FOR RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER FOR SKY; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 25/05/2018 – Outflows from Italy funds hit record high -BAML

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 82.76% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.58 per share. PLT’s profit will be $41.94M for 8.43 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 13,243 shares to 27,545 shares, valued at $791,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI) by 19,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PLT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.51 million shares or 2.62% more from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Redmond Asset Mgmt Lc owns 32,113 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 162 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1,951 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 19,467 shares. Parametric Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Sei Invs holds 21,678 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 54,192 shares. Invesco reported 45,716 shares stake. Gmt Cap Corp has 0.03% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). 51,473 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Primecap Ca stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Legal And General Gru Public Limited invested in 0% or 37,210 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Alps Advsrs owns 154,516 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Welch Group Incorporated reported 64,144 shares. Country Club Na reported 23,962 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 5.46% stake. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc reported 95,050 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested in 658,330 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Moreover, Kings Point Cap Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Fmr Ltd Com holds 0.94% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 278.81 million shares. 149,412 were accumulated by National Bank Of Nova Scotia. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp invested in 7.65M shares. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 151,935 shares. Sandler Capital invested in 500,000 shares. High Pointe Management Limited invested in 3.53% or 86,800 shares.

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $114.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,000 shares to 132,972 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

