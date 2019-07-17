Bank Amer (BAC) Holding Held by Financial Architects Inc; As Lhc Group (LHCG) Valuation Rose, Trillium Asset Management Increased Its Stake

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 16520.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 165,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 166,204 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $29.47. About 36.09M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 09/05/2018 – BofA faces class-action lawsuit over `sham’ appraisals; 14/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – BofA’s Merrill Lynch Paying N.Y. $42 Million Over Masking Probe; 02/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S SHARMA: FED TIGHTENING `UNDER PRICED’ BY MARKET

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lhc Group Inc (LHCG) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 3,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,694 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.95M, up from 77,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $121.14. About 65,905 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 58.85% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.42% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 04/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC LHCG.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group; 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG)

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI) by 134,011 shares to 22,267 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 10,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,154 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $7.85 million activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Call) (NYSE:ABBV) by 23,371 shares to 200 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,183 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DLTR).