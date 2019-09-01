Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Westwood Holdings Group Cut Its Position as Valuation Rose; Bp Plc Raised Its Interpublic Group Of Cos (IPG) Stake by $1.05 Million

Bp Plc increased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos (IPG) by 113.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The hedge fund held 94,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, up from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 3.12 million shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS. TO BBB+ FROM BBB BY FITCH; 02/05/2018 – Interpublic Group: .@303MullenLowe partners with Perth Children’s Hospital on a “Big News For Kids”; 26/03/2018 – MRM//McCann Again Named a Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant Report; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 21/05/2018 – IPG Mediabrands Brings Agencies Society and Ansible Under Reprise Banner; 11/04/2018 – Hotwire Names Three New Agency Partners to its Roster; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 27/04/2018 – CARE & McCann Health Launch “Pay the Price” Website for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic: Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Leaving Agency in May; 29/03/2018 – Huge CEO Aaron Shapiro to Leave the IPG Digital Agency

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 477,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 8.28M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.54M, down from 8.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN FILING ON INCREASED CARREFOUR STAKE; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO SEEK CHANGES FOR FUTURE LENDING ARRANGEMENTS; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 44% in 2018, BofA Leads; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS LOAN DEMAND OUTLOOK CLOUDED BY EXTRA INCOME CLIENTS HAVE FROM TAX CUTS; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 54,600 shares to 36,400 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 101,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,000 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. GREENIAUS H JOHN also bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.31 billion for 9.97 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 294,156 shares to 964,556 shares, valued at $31.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 38,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).