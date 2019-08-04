Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Vantage Investment Partners Cut Its Stake by $60.48 Million as Shares Rose; Calamos Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Metlife (MET) as Valuation Rose

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 99.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 11,856 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 56.50M shares traded or 17.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 04/05/2018 – Emerging market “tremors” after U.S. yield surge, small equity outflow- BAML data; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Brazil’s XP Hires Bank of America’s Luketic as Head of Research; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: GROWTH PROSPECTS BIGGER IN BROKERAGE VS DERIVATIVES; 12/04/2018 – Millennials are more inclined to save their tax cut windfall than older members of Generation X, and they are also more inclined to invest it, according to a new Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey; 16/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch’s incentives for new accounts paying off; 26/03/2018 – JAKKS Pacific Special Committee Engaged and Is Actively Working With Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch; 25/04/2018 – M037: Merrill Lynch Intnl: Annual Financial Report; 16/03/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 15 (Table)

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 23,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 337,171 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, down from 360,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 8.81 million shares traded or 96.48% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: John Hele Retiring as Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief exits after reserves fiasco; 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Cuts Compensation for CEO, CFO in Year Beset by Snafus; 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 18/04/2018 – MetLife’s Private Debt Deals Increase to Record $11.2 Billion; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO IN TALKS TO SELL 1.25% STAKE IN PNB METLIFE FOR INR1.25B; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Excalibur Management Corp holds 30,934 shares. 180 are held by Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc. First Republic Management invested 0.49% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.8% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Estabrook Capital Management owns 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 397,314 shares. River Mercantile Asset Llp stated it has 1.59% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De invested in 9,989 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Shufro Rose And holds 0.2% or 71,949 shares. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Com stated it has 45,432 shares. Private Asset Mngmt holds 3.6% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 732,176 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 11.31 million shares. Markston Intll Limited holds 819,383 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.41% or 643,968 shares. Sage Group Inc Inc holds 1,053 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trading, Tough Backdrop to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire Hathaway’s 2nd-Quarter Earnings Show Steady Growth and a Larger Stockpile of Cash – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Partners holds 0.12% or 2.13 million shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 136,567 are held by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp reported 33 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.04% or 721,498 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc invested in 114,500 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Private Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.35% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Captrust Fin reported 47,037 shares stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corporation stated it has 1.44M shares. Moreover, Princeton Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 0.64% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 5,062 shares stake. 24,999 were accumulated by Kempen Cap Management Nv. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Blair William And Il reported 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.12% or 1.39 million shares.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MetLife Q2 beats, book value rises 10% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Maggie Gage Joins MetLife as Vice President of U.S. Government Relations – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MetLife, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.