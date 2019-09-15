Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Texas Permanent School Fund Has Decreased Holding by $1.22 Million; Concorde Asset Management Has Cut Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holding by $903,830; Share Price Rose

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 42,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.45 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 79.66 million shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS, LED BY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND HSBC BANK; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination claim that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York State court, according to a lawyer representing him; 19/04/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Agents $1.1B Facility for Compass Diversified; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy VICI Properties, Sell BofA in Financials: 13F; 27/03/2018 – BOFA GAP WIDENS TO 57.9% FOR BONUSES; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO DONOFRIO CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS

Concorde Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 6,943 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, down from 13,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.81. About 472,698 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 10,900 shares to 48,076 shares, valued at $17.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 32,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

