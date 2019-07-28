Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Teewinot Capital Advisers Has Lifted Its Position by $15.65 Million; Ami Asset Management Cut Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Position by $480,854

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 1,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 115,061 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86M, down from 117,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 949,536 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX

Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 104.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc bought 579,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.34 million, up from 556,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 11/04/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo faces big fine… BofA to halt lending to some gun makers; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net $6.9B; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANK HEAD: LOAN GROWTH CAN EXCEED GDP OVER TIME; 30/04/2018 – BofA’s Gun Dilemma Is Just the Start as Activist Pressure Mounts; 09/04/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of April 6 (Table); 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT; 27/03/2018 – VeriFone Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.80 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Allian Com by 32,508 shares to 339,954 shares, valued at $21.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) by 149,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (NASDAQ:PLAY).

