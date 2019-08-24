Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Stake by $1.31 Million; Global Pmts (GPN) Shareholder Chase Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 48,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 560,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, down from 608,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29 million shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – Array BioPharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Transforms Homebuying With New Digital Mortgage Experience; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q FICC TRADING REV. EX-DVA $2.5B, EST. $2.96B; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS AXELROD TO START IN MAY, REPLACES MICHELLE CARTER; 01/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Homology Medicines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Avnet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 19/03/2018 – SEC WHISTLEBLOWER AWARDS LINKED TO 2016 BOFA-MERRILL LYNCH CASE; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 60.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 10,250 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 25,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.01. About 1.08 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q EPS 57c; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 151,300 shares to 609,300 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 135,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investors Should Just Keep Banking On Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Warren Buffett Is Now Betting $29 Billion on This Bank Stock — Here’s Why – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “What Everyone Should Know About Debit Vs. Credit – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Calm Before Storm? Powell Friday Speech Awaited After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Legacy Capital Prtnrs Inc holds 1.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 90,799 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Tru Division invested 0.34% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nippon Life Investors Americas Inc accumulated 798,340 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mngmt reported 3,338 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 234,100 are owned by Cornerstone Advisors. Sumitomo Life Insur owns 332,006 shares. Us Bank & Trust De stated it has 6.41M shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd holds 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 5.36 million shares. 27,374 are owned by Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company. Delphi Ma invested 0.52% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Korea Inv stated it has 9.10 million shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. M Incorporated accumulated 113,968 shares. Alphaone Investment Service Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.55% or 33,200 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Company has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,770 shares. Jupiter Asset owns 256,955 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 2,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 250,370 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 73,388 shares. Capital Interest holds 0.32% or 5.51M shares. Logan Capital owns 218,384 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Counselors reported 1,497 shares. Conning invested in 2,510 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 334 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs, a Colorado-based fund reported 419 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 95,480 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,190 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated stated it has 2,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Franklin Resource has invested 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) At US$164? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Philippe Laffont’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Global Payments Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Global Payments Announces Pricing of $3.0 Billion Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much is Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.