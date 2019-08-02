Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Stanley Capital Management Has Raised Position by $5.94 Million; Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Holder Ghp Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position by $726,055 as Share Value Declined

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 118.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 219,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 405,542 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, up from 185,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 25.29M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – Aimmune Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 15/05/2018 – Aclaris Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – COVESTRO LIMIT CHANGES ALLOWED UNTIL 7:15PM U.K. TIME: BOFA; 07/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEO of a top oil and gas producer and the head of Bank of America’s digital banking segment; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 21/03/2018 – BOFA ENDS INTERNAL PROBE OF $292M LOSS ON STEINHOFF MARGIN LOAN

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 16,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 42,732 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 25,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 516,085 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Net $111.1M; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q Rev $167.5M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based Cls Invests Lc has invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Blb&B Advsr Limited Company has 0.22% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 68,886 shares. Azimuth Limited Liability Com owns 301,047 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management invested in 0.25% or 950,600 shares. Kenmare Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 3.45% or 100,000 shares. Coe Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 12,223 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.65% stake. 187,216 are held by Hollow Brook Wealth Limited Liability Company. Jennison Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% stake. Oz Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 1.96% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Twin Capital Management Incorporated accumulated 1.07 million shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc Nj holds 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 35,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 5.21M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stillwater Capital Advisors Ltd has 356,482 shares. Dana Inc holds 1.11M shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Bank of America Earnings: BAC Stock Ticks Higher on Q2 Beat – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Bank of Americaâ€™s stock seesaws to a gain after post-earnings conference call – MarketWatch” published on July 17, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big Banks Just Announced Big Dividend Increases And Share Repurchase Programs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $369,030 activity.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 43,346 shares to 278,116 shares, valued at $13.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 75,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,619 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Federated Inc Pa has invested 0.02% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Icon Advisers Communications owns 35,400 shares. Northern Tru holds 1.29M shares. Navellier And Assocs Inc reported 15,618 shares. Bessemer Group reported 107,000 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank, New York-based fund reported 13,935 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Prelude Cap Management Ltd accumulated 3,645 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Company reported 17,300 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.09% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Td Asset Mngmt reported 22,400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 5,850 shares or 0% of the stock. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 0.02% or 332,662 shares.