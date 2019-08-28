Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Sather Financial Group Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.51 Million as Share Price Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Tiger Eye Capital Lowered Position as Stock Value Rose

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 85.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 55,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 9,806 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $993,000, down from 65,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $107.13. About 5.40 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan at Marketing Event Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, COMMENCING SERIES A FUNDI; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says U.S. Yield Inversion Is a ‘Broken Barometer’ (Video); 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon was asked on Bloomberg TV Thursday about Gary Cohn leaving the President Trump administration; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces the Sale of the Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – LAUNCH: JPMorgan $4.5b Debt Offering in Three Parts; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Speaks With Bloomberg Television: LIVE; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY REPORTED REVENUE OF $27.9 BILLION; MANAGED REVENUE OF $28.5 BILLION

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 43.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 55,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 72,593 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 128,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $27.04. About 28.69M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 04/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Income $11.52B; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bank of America Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAC); 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America pays record $42 mln penalty over fraudulent ‘masking’; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $411.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 1.22 million shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $81.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 133,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.02 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Capital (Us) Limited Partnership invested 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 32,165 shares. American National Ins Company Tx owns 310,157 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 104,506 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price Incorporated has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,286 shares. Choate Invest Advsrs reported 102,448 shares stake. Cadence Capital Management Ltd holds 60,106 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. 28,743 were accumulated by Blume Capital Mgmt. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Limited Partnership reported 10,530 shares. The Alabama-based Leavell Invest Mgmt has invested 0.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rice Hall James Lc holds 0.01% or 2,249 shares. Haverford Tru holds 1.39M shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Renaissance Investment Gru Llc holds 0.11% or 2,783 shares in its portfolio. Orca Investment Mngmt Limited stated it has 1.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Portfolio Yields a Big Surprise – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America Stock Is Worth a Buy on This Dip – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Should Just Keep Banking On Bank Of America – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 271,211 shares to 276,171 shares, valued at $30.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 50,331 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 48.05 million shares or 0.79% of the stock. Miles Capital holds 23,776 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora owns 94,864 shares. 21,839 are owned by Kdi Partners Ltd Co. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx owns 0.11% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14,078 shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar invested in 60,827 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bangor State Bank has 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 12,094 shares. Savant Capital Limited Co invested in 0.32% or 62,739 shares. Holderness Invs holds 0.84% or 63,870 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested 1.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Causeway Mngmt Lc owns 4.08 million shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Company owns 68,886 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Blackrock owns 564.52M shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.80 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.