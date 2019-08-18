Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Sather Financial Group Cut Its Stake by $1.51 Million as Share Price Rose; Willis Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position in Valero Energy (TRV) by $3.68 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 43.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 55,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 72,593 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 128,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48 million shares traded or 33.80% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 12% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Streamlines Groups Serving Ultra-Wealthy — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – A.G. SCHNEIDERMAN REPORTS $42M SETTLEMENT WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HAVE TWO MANAGING DIRECTORS IN LONDON DEPART; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS BOND TRADING STUNG BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Ex-CEO Turns to Uber as His Next Fix-It Project; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference Available Live Via Webcast; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (TRV) by 41.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 43,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 61,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 105,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $146.81. About 1.38 million shares traded or 9.36% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards; 07/05/2018 – InsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV); 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by DiversityInc; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M; 14/05/2018 – Travelers Announces 2018 Personal Insurance Agent of the Year Award Winners

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:MDT) by 15,974 shares to 286,700 shares, valued at $23.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Company (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 39,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (New) (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11M for 15.49 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.79 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,619 shares to 262,377 shares, valued at $52.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.