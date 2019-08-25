Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Salem Investment Counselors Cut Position; Generac Holdings (GNRC) Shareholder Us Bancorp De Upped Its Position by $321,759 as Share Price Rose

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 20,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.84 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29M shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings; 15/05/2018 – CN RAIL CFO ENDS PRESENTATION AT BANK OF AMERICA EVENT; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S SHARMA: FED TIGHTENING `UNDER PRICED’ BY MARKET; 14/05/2018 – Evolent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America Reports Higher Earnings — 3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 16/04/2018 – BAC 1Q EQUITIES TRADING REV. EX-DVA $1.52B, EST. $1.18B; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 04/05/2018 – BUYOUT FIRM WORKING WITH BANK OF AMERICA, NOMURA TO SEEK BUYERS

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) by 15.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 6,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 46,834 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 40,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Generac Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.77. About 945,468 shares traded or 86.94% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 54,471 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Metropolitan Life invested 0.08% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Principal invested in 53,761 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability reported 5,490 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Origin Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.03% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 224 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na reported 0.11% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Natixis owns 0.1% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 300,178 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 6,886 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 4,350 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 13,004 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,127 shares to 19,994 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) by 7,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,812 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,726 were reported by Rowland Inv Counsel Adv. First Business Fin Services Inc has invested 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 43,660 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corp De has 14.28M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 2.95M shares. Crawford Counsel holds 13,538 shares. Schroder Mgmt Grp holds 18.26M shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc reported 22.45 million shares. Proffitt & Goodson invested in 37,103 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Westwood Holdg Group Incorporated reported 8.28M shares. Nomura Asset Management Co accumulated 1.88M shares or 0.51% of the stock. Stephens Ar has 0.6% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pennsylvania holds 0.01% or 8,075 shares in its portfolio. Uss Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.78% or 2.50 million shares. Bessemer Securities Lc reported 47,985 shares stake.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 4 shares to 11 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).