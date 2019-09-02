Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Roundview Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Rti Surgical Holdings (RTIX) Shareholder Paradigm Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $2.46 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 41.33 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – SUMMER INFANT – EXECUTED COMMITMENT LETTERS FOR AN AMENDED AND EXTENDED $60 MLN ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; 11/05/2018 – BofA Financials Co-Head Is Said to Be Among Two Bankers Exiting; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Merrill Lynch whistleblowers get $88 million; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS 26 PERCENT OF BANK SALES COME FROM MOBILE DEVICES; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 05/05/2018 – Bank of America says the dollar volume of physician mortgages it has issued has increased ninefold between 2008 and 2017; 24/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch fires Chicago star broker Bruce Lee

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc (RTIX) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 409,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.37% . The institutional investor held 5.91 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.54 million, down from 6.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 103,752 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has declined 7.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 14/05/2018 – RTI International Announces Co-Investment with NovaQuest Capital Management in Research Technology Company Clinical Ink; 09/05/2018 – RTI CEO Authors eBook “The Rise of the Robot Overlords: Clarifying the Industrial loT”; 28/03/2018 – Data Showcasing Strength of RTl’s Slmmetry® System in Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Published in The Spine Journal; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical Backs FY18 Rev $280M-$290M; 01/05/2018 – RTI to Host First East Coast User Conference in Boston, Bringing Together Experts Building the Future of the Industrial Interne; 11/04/2018 – RTI Surgical® Showcases Slmmetry® System Data and TETRAfuse® 3D Technology at ISASS 2018; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Loss $1.93M; 10/04/2018 – NextDroid Selects RTI’s Connectivity Technology for Its State-of-the-Art Autonomous Systems; 17/04/2018 – RTI International Announces Strategic Collaboration with Genomics Technology Company PierianDx; 31/05/2018 – RTI Presents “Moving Electric Utilities from Device to Data Centricity” Complimentary Webinar

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Co Limited accumulated 68,586 shares. Cibc Bancorporation Usa owns 72,713 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Citizens Natl Bank And Company has 0.94% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 304,217 shares. Barbara Oil Com reported 40,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc invested in 0.06% or 150,810 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 16,679 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Boston Prtnrs stated it has 1.79% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bollard Llc reported 240,497 shares. 2,088 are held by Kempen Mgmt Nv. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Llc owns 9,213 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Springowl Ltd Liability has 44,000 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Capital Advsrs Ok holds 12,404 shares. Fosun Int Ltd reported 18,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.05M shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.18 billion for 10.11 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 34,529 shares to 91,663 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 28,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Berkshire Hathaway’s 2nd-Quarter Earnings Show Steady Growth and a Larger Stockpile of Cash – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America (BAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America’s Stock May Be Heading For A World Of Pain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RTI Surgical® Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for May 2, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RTI Surgical® Applauds Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama’s Positive Coverage Decision for Minimally Invasive Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Surgery – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RTI Surgical Buys Paradigm Spine, Adds Coflex to Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) by 397,096 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rtw Retailwinds Inc. by 233,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).