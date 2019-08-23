Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Roundview Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.60 Million as Market Value Rose; Halcyon Management Partners LP Cut Holding in U S G (USG) by $15.11 Million

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 351,290 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 540,787 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.42M, down from 892,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 27/03/2018 – USG Boral relocates Corporate Headquarters to Singapore as a strategic move to bolster its growth in Asia Pacific; 01/05/2018 – KNAUF ENCOURAGED USG MGMT CAN ENTER INTO TALKS ON $42/SHR OFFER; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter Urging USG Holders to Vote Against All Four USG Director Nominees; 10/04/2018 – USG Says Knauf’s Proposal Is ‘Inadequate’ and ‘Does Not Reflect the Intrinsic Value of the Co.’; 12/04/2018 – Buffett to Rebuff USG Board Slate as Berkshire Seeks Exit (Video); 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES INC – UNIT WOULD SELL TO USG CERTAIN OIL AND GAS LEASES AND ASSOCIATED ASSETS FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF $125 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Knauf Sends Letter to USG Holders Urging Them to Vote Against All Four USG Director Nominees; 26/04/2018 – Knauf Comments on USG’s Disappointing First Quarter Earnings Results; 10/04/2018 – Knauf turns up heat on USG, urges shareholders to vote against directors; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Presented USG Board With Offer to Acquire Co. in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $42/Share

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 48.35M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA: MERRILL EDGE TO OPEN 600 INVESTMENT CENTERS; 09/05/2018 – Tactile Systems Technology at Bank of America Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire; 09/05/2018 – LifePoint Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: BROKERAGE FLOWS ROSE FOR FIRST TIME IN YRS IN 1Q18; 29/03/2018 – Japan regulator warns Deutsche, Bank of America over bond-price fixing; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference; 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 15/05/2018 – Qiagen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.85 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

