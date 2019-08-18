Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Roundview Capital Has Cut Its Stake; Berkshire Hathaway Maintains Position in Red Hat (RHT)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 934,679 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 5.11 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933.68M, up from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 70.84M shares traded or 38.41% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 18% in 2018, BofA Leads; 11/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Japan regulator says Deutsche, Bank of America violated Japan law in bond-price fixing; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO:`ERICA’ ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PROGRAM INSTALLED 1Q18; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 28/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 10/05/2018 – MiMedx To Participate In The Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference On May 16, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Efficiency Ratio 60%; 14/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.79 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

