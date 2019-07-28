Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Roundview Capital Decreased Its Position by $1.60 Million; Adams Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Valuation Rose

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – NY AG: BOFA SETTLEMENT ON ELECTRONIC TRADING MASKING; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 15/05/2018 – Intersect ENT Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS AMENDS IPO FILING TO ADD MERRILL LYNCH AS UNDERWRITER; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bay Area Small Business Optimism on the Rise Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 6,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,401 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 43,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 5,275 shares to 17,146 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “You Won’t Believe Bank of America’s Massive New Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TD Bank (TSX:TD) vs Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Which Is the Better Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trading, Tough Backdrop to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stellar Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 198,713 shares. Ipswich Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 14,982 shares. Anderson Hoagland And, a Missouri-based fund reported 219,816 shares. Stanley Ltd Company owns 405,542 shares. Smart Portfolios Llc has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Blackrock holds 564.52 million shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Australia-based Macquarie Gru has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Smith Salley And Associate invested 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 36,168 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt reported 233,374 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs invested in 31,434 shares. Moreover, Chou Assoc has 1.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 93,376 shares. 202,400 are owned by Crystal Rock Management. Farmers National Bank & Trust has 2,325 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Intel Stock About to Get Burned by Microsoft? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Earnings: Mark Your Calendar – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 8, 2019 : GRFS, SM, MIK, SRC, ABEV, HBI, SYMC, GME, PRTY, CMCSA, VEON, MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stop Dumping Facebook Stock â€¦ Thereâ€™s Much More to It Than the FTC Fine – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA Takes the Road Less Traveled in Cloud Gaming – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.