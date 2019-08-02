Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Roundview Capital Cut Stake by $1.60 Million as Market Value Rose; Glenview State Bank Trust Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Upped by $306,332

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 76.22M shares traded or 60.67% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 25/05/2018 – Outflows from Italy funds hit record high -BAML; 10/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Alexion Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL-LOANS PIPELINE HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR: BORTHWICK; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERICAL LOANS HEAD SAYS CEOS ARE OPTIMISTIC ON US ECON; 18/05/2018 – UOB ceasing foreign currency banknotes import in Taiwan; 06/04/2018 – MAIDEN HOLDINGS APPOINTS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO MANAGE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 06/03/2018 – Economy & Business: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs -sources – NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters)

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.71M shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Essential: This week @Amazon is offering Essential Phone – including the new Amazon-exclusive Halo Gray edition – for only; 25/05/2018 – Looking for work? Here are 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon is looking to fill; 16/05/2018 – Starting today, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10% off Whole Foods products that are already discounted. via @cnbctech; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 24/04/2018 – Amazon now lets shoppers track the exact location of delivery drivers in a ‘creepy, but convenient’ map; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago:; 15/05/2018 – Ragan Communications hosts powerhouse lineup at Amazon headquarters; 03/04/2018 – A year later, the attack on Amazon coupled with the tense trade relationship with China has many of us asking, “Is this any way to grow the economy?”; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,056 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 10,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 10.68 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Beach Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 11.85 million are owned by Brandywine Inv Management Limited Liability Company. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has invested 1.99% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The New York-based Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 0.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Redwood Cap Management Lc has invested 0.47% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Shikiar Asset holds 2.91% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 251,689 shares. Natixis holds 0.72% or 4.17 million shares. Johnson Grp Inc invested in 75,273 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Raymond James Fin Incorporated has 2.47M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Co reported 0.06% stake. Inv Advisors Lc holds 3.2% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 150,491 shares. Calamos Wealth Lc reported 294,802 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Wright has 1.58% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 141,914 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet Cie Sa owns 296,198 shares or 10.12% of their US portfolio. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas, a Florida-based fund reported 605 shares. Dsm Capital Lc has invested 3.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oak Oh accumulated 54,458 shares. Oakwood Cap Management Ca accumulated 4,847 shares. Claar Advisors Llc, New York-based fund reported 5,088 shares. Ashford Mgmt holds 887 shares. The Connecticut-based Discovery Capital Management Limited Liability Co Ct has invested 2.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Truepoint invested in 582 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Raymond James Na has invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). White Elm Capital Ltd has invested 4.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Hawaiian Bancshares stated it has 5,451 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited owns 31,073 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 2.09% or 11,584 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt invested in 226,155 shares.

