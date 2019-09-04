Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Roundview Capital Cut Its Position as Stock Rose; United Capital Financial Advisers Increased Altria Group (MO) Position by $2.01 Million

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.34. About 11.14M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Madison Dearborn Adds BofA Banker as Buyout Firms Push Financing; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Falls 45% in 2018, BofA Leads; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 30/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Upsizes Huron Revolver to $150MM; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY NONINTEREST EXPENSE DECLINED $196 MILLION, OR 1%, TO $13.9 BILLION; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S MEYER: U.S. CONSUMER WILL BOUNCE BACK IN 2Q; 28/05/2018 – Global IPOs Up 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ENDORSED EXECUTIVE PAY IN VOTE AT ANNUAL MEETING; 29/03/2018 – Japan regulator warns Deutsche, Bank of America over bond-price fixing

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 32.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 35,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 145,152 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, up from 109,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 1.76M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 11,700 shares to 54,869 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 15,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,937 shares, and has risen its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.23 million are held by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 3.76% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 68,333 are held by First City Mgmt. Mount Vernon Incorporated Md has 3.57% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Legacy Private invested in 0.4% or 121,412 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl reported 498,138 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Howe & Rusling Inc has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Duncker Streett And Communications stated it has 0.83% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Spirit Of America Corporation Ny has 0.19% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 11,233 were accumulated by Fort Point Prns Limited Liability Company. Country Club Trust Na holds 23,287 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Telemus Ltd invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bragg Financial has invested 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ccm Inv Advisers Lc holds 1.42% or 307,506 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.18B for 10.05 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Nomura accumulated 81,175 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 4,654 shares. Colony Group Inc Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Macroview Inv Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. Patten Patten Tn reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 129,187 are held by Murphy Cap Management. Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd has invested 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cetera Advisors Ltd reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Trust Advsr Lp holds 0.33% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 2.91M shares. Finemark Comml Bank And Trust reported 38,227 shares. The New Jersey-based Peapack Gladstone has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Cubic Asset Management Limited has 0.07% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bokf Na owns 269,143 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio.