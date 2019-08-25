Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Roundview Capital Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Rose; Intel (INTC) Holder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Cut Its Stake

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 26,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 133,751 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, down from 160,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82M shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY CLIENT COMPUTING GROUP REVENUE $8.2 BILLION, UP 3%; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 29/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CFO SWAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29 million shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch’s incentives for new accounts paying off; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 03/05/2018 – American Renal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BofA shareholder return tops key level for first time in 7 years; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 14/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 2.66% or 234,100 shares. Moreover, Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc has 3.58% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.07 million shares. Duncker Streett And Co holds 0.83% or 130,574 shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc reported 75,273 shares. Gabalex Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 5.98% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Weik Cap holds 0.28% or 20,905 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.28% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 155,268 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 146,634 shares. Old West Investment Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Argi Services Lc invested in 0.05% or 29,068 shares. Payden Rygel reported 1.02 million shares stake. Florida-based Finemark National Bank & Trust And Trust has invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rockland Trust holds 0.57% or 195,626 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Bank & Trust Tru Ltd reported 39,609 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt La accumulated 89,584 shares or 1.9% of the stock.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 3,036 shares to 5,458 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 74,163 are held by Delta Cap Mngmt Llc. Alps Advisors reported 9,074 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Greenwood Gearhart holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3,794 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny owns 280,884 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 1.18% or 1.86 million shares. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt has invested 0.6% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Susquehanna International Gru Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 102,934 shares. Com Retail Bank owns 1.28 million shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.65% or 7.41M shares in its portfolio. Indiana Trust And Management reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Girard Prns Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 214,393 shares. Rockland Tru owns 28,426 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Com, Oregon-based fund reported 61,130 shares. Citizens & Northern Corp holds 1.13% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 37,721 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.78% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 11.26M shares.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.53 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.