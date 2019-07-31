Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Redwood Capital Management Cut Stake as Valuation Declined; As Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stock Value Declined, Olstein Capital Management LP Upped Holding by $637,000

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,000 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 62,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $101.57. About 4.01M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 19/03/2018 – Study Shows Positive Results with Medtronic Cryoballoon for Patients with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 36.96M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – BAYER COVESTRO SHARE SALE BOOKS COVERED, TO CLOSE TODAY: BAML; 30/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 29/05/2018 – Small Biz Tech: Small Merchants Must Take Data Protection Seriously Says Bank of America Exec and Survey; 26/03/2018 – Bank of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards Mon, 26 Mar 2018 13:02:00 +0000; 03/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Houlihan Lokey; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Expense Fell 1% to $13.9B; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Fall 13% This Year, BofA Leads; 15/03/2018 – ‘Good Side’ of U.S. Eco Data Is Strong, Says BofA’s Meyer (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cutler Counsel Lc has 1.69% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 94,615 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 398,165 shares or 2.2% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 25,323 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Semper Augustus Gru Ltd Company, Colorado-based fund reported 5,050 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp has invested 1.41% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 10,364 shares. Prelude Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 18,368 shares. Moreover, Northeast Finance Consultants Inc has 0.04% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.38% or 172,605 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 79,693 shares. Gradient Invs Lc reported 90,190 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 9,683 shares. Mitchell Management reported 8,651 shares. Ohio-based Randolph Incorporated has invested 1.91% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Alyeska Limited Partnership accumulated 0.29% or 225,000 shares.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 6,850 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $12.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Service has 9.14 million shares. Moreover, Hbk LP has 0.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 88,212 shares. 22,100 were reported by Nexus Inv Mgmt. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 27.92M shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc stated it has 29,297 shares. Moreover, Gould Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Old Natl National Bank & Trust In has 0.5% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 344,514 shares. 107,754 are held by First Natl Tru Company. Everence Cap owns 172,900 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Northeast Consultants Incorporated accumulated 0.72% or 234,075 shares. Carroll Fin Assoc invested in 0.37% or 144,401 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset Incorporated New York has 2.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 774,322 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc holds 826 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 173,867 shares in its portfolio. Walter Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv owns 0.19% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 15,300 shares.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 5.14M shares to 11.67M shares, valued at $21.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.88 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.09M shares, and has risen its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI).