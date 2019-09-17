Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Plancorp Cut Its Position as Market Value Rose; Green Valley Investors Stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Has Increased as Stock Rose

Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 16.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 70,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 494,699 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.99M, up from 424,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $7 during the last trading session, reaching $215.24. About 873,913 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/03/2018 – Air Products Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-Class Engineering Center in Pune; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 16,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 68,503 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, down from 84,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 42.51M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/04/2018 – Bank of America Is Said to Hire Credit Analyst Phillip Bagguley; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SPOKESMAN: 94.7% OF SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO APPROVE EXEC PAY; 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 27/04/2018 – NSD: (INTR) Notification on Corporate Action “Interest Payment” – BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION VAR 05/02/26 (bonds US06051GHB86); 16/04/2018 – Bank of America profitability boosted by tax cuts and higher rates; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS 600 NEW MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS WILL BE ADDED TO NEW AND EXISTING BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIAL CENTER LOCATIONS

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc by 39,929 shares to 240,241 shares, valued at $15.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 141,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 847,985 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 11.08 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.