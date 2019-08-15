Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Partnervest Advisory Services Has Cut Stake as Share Value Rose; Eaton Vance (EV) Shareholder Paloma Partners Management Company Has Lowered Stake by $2.07 Million

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 33.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 51,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 100,857 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 152,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 479,560 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Adj EPS 77c; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Corp. Report for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended April 30, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Barton Says Investors Need to Focus on Fundamentals (Video); 26/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Municipal Closed-End Funds Announce Proposed Mergers; 22/05/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $414.3 MLN VS $374.6 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources of Distributions; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 29/05/2018 – INGRID Y. JACOBS JOINS EATON VANCE AS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER; 08/03/2018 Eaton Vance Prices In Rising Populism for the Bond Market: Q&A; 02/05/2018 – Pierric G. Senay Joins Eaton Vance Corp. as Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc sold 119.99 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 9,570 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264,000, down from 120.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 65.34M shares traded or 29.73% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S BLANCH CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 29/03/2018 – Japan Watchdog Says Deutsche Bank, BofA Colluded on Bond Trade; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Combined, the trade is down more than 5 percent, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 125,501 shares to 127,401 shares, valued at $31.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 4,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Analysts await Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. EV’s profit will be $99.62 million for 11.10 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Eaton Vance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold EV shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 80.22 million shares or 2.56% less from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,341 were accumulated by Nordea Mngmt. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 1,011 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Hrt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 6,191 shares. Zebra Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,221 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Co has invested 0.01% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). 149,915 are held by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Fayez Sarofim Communications holds 5.16M shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Jlb And Inc stated it has 198,995 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 18,568 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.01% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 18,478 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 72,022 shares. Enterprise Ser holds 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) or 71 shares.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bausch Health Results: Improvement, But Nobody Cares – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BHP to start nickel sulfate production, eyeing EV market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why GM and Volkswagen Are Abandoning Hybrids and Ford and Toyota Are Not – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “In Chinaâ€™s EV Bubble, Nio Stock Straddles Line Between Target and Victim – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.51 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 32,199 shares to 48,583 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 8,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.