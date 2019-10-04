Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Cut Its Holding by $536,500 as Market Valuation Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Capital Wealth Planning Increased Holding by $1.39 Million

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 82.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 4,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116,000, down from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $261.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.09. About 15.93 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 23/03/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox replaces BoA in Sky lending syndicate; 04/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 26/03/2018 – JAKKS Pacific Special Committee Engaged and Is Actively Working With Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Declines 24% This Year, BofA Leads; 01/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and two charts show dark clouds ahead, says BofA strategist via @CNBCFuturesNow; 16/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS 600 NEW MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS WILL BE ADDED TO NEW AND EXISTING BANK OF AMERICA FINANCIAL CENTER LOCATIONS

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 53.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 18,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 52,615 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.03 million, up from 34,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.14. About 3.01 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.33 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 28,135 shares to 875,720 shares, valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seadrill Ltd by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

